Black Diamond Advisory Recognized as 2022 Partner Innovation Award-Winner by OneStream
Black Diamond Advisory recognized as a Partner Innovation Award winner by OneStream at the 2022 Splash Global User Conference and Partner Summit.
GOLDEN, COLORADO, US, May 27, 2022
— Randy Werder, CEO
Black Diamond Advisory, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have been recognized as a Partner Innovation Award winner by OneStream at the 2022 Splash Global User Conference and Partner Summit. The Partner Innovation Award recognizes the top three OneStream implementation partners who have taken the OneStream platform to new heights for customers globally.
OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream’s platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions. OneStream’s annual Splash conference brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training.
“Black Diamond was founded on innovation and creativity, which aligns perfectly with OneStream’s platform. We are thrilled to continue to grow and innovate side by side with OneStream as they redefine corporate performance management,” said Randy Werder CEO of Black Diamond Advisory.
“We are thrilled to announce Black Diamond Advisory as a 2022 Partner Innovation Award winner,” said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream. “This award recognizes the leading innovation and expertise of our partners, who are essential to OneStream’s growth across the globe. As we continue to expand into new markets, these partners are essential for providing our customers with the tools, expertise and support to drive insights and deliver long-term growth.”
About Black Diamond Advisory
Black Diamond is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and OneStream Diamond Partner. Our services include Financial Transformation, Change Management, Process Automation, OneStream Solutions. We are a global partner operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. As a single firm with truly global capability, Black Diamond is committed to meeting the combined needs of the CFO and Controller, as well as IT and Business Unit Leaders. The firm knows that the solution to a company's digital finance transformation is expert implementation and ongoing collaboration.
Our industry practices include Manufacturing & Industrial, Hospitality & Retail, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Private Equity, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Travel, Transport and Logistics.
We lead with our talent of "Experts Only" and develop a unique platform for each of our clients combining finance and operational data into interactive dashboards and real-time analytics. Our firm has a single mission of 100% Customer Success that is 100% aligned with the OneStream executive leadership.
About OneStream
OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.
OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.
Sherri Schaffroth
Black Diamond Advisory
+1 919-324-5351
email us here