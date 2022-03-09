March 8 - Elizabeth Epps Does Not Qualify for State Primary Ballot
State of Colorado Department of State 1700 Broadway Suite 550 Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold Secretary of State
Chris Beall Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
Denver, March 8, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has announced that Elizabeth Epps, Democratic candidate for Colorado House of Representatives District 6, did not submit the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for Colorado House of Representatives are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Epps submitted 983 valid signatures, failing to meet the required threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
|Number of qualified signatures submitted
|1,326
|Number of entries rejected
|343
|Number of entries accepted
|983
|Number of valid signatures required
|1,000
For a complete statement of insufficiency, click here.
For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.