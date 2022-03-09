March 8 - Elizabeth Epps Does Not Qualify for State Primary Ballot

Denver, March 8, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has announced that Elizabeth Epps, Democratic candidate for Colorado House of Representatives District 6, did not submit the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for Colorado House of Representatives are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Epps submitted 983 valid signatures, failing to meet the required threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,326 Number of entries rejected 343 Number of entries accepted 983 Number of valid signatures required 1,000

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.