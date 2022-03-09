Submit Release
March 8 - Elizabeth Epps Does Not Qualify for State Primary Ballot

State of Colorado Department of State 1700 Broadway Suite 550 Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold Secretary of State

Chris Beall Deputy Secretary of State

Media contact 303-860-6903 Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Denver, March 8, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has announced that Elizabeth Epps, Democratic candidate for Colorado House of Representatives District 6, did not submit the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.         

Candidates for Colorado House of Representatives are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S.  Epps submitted 983 valid signatures, failing to meet the required threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,326
Number of entries rejected 343
Number of entries accepted 983
Number of valid signatures required 1,000

For a complete statement of insufficiency, click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.

