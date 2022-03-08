Grand Larceny >$900 and Identity Theft / Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny >$900; Identity Theft
ACCUSED: Jennafer I. Sargent
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/2022, at approximately 1515 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks completed an investigation resulting in the arrest of Jennafer I. Sargent, 45, of Putney, Vermont. Sargent is charged with Grand Larceny >$900 and Identity Theft. Sargent has been ordered to appear in Windham County Court, Criminal Division on 05/17/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to these charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland - 522
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch