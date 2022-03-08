Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,545 in the last 365 days.

Grand Larceny >$900 and Identity Theft / Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                        

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny >$900; Identity Theft

 

ACCUSED: Jennafer I. Sargent

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/2022, at approximately 1515 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks completed an investigation resulting in the arrest of Jennafer I. Sargent, 45, of Putney, Vermont. Sargent is charged with Grand Larceny >$900 and Identity Theft. Sargent has been ordered to appear in Windham County Court, Criminal Division on 05/17/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to these charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2022 at 1300 hours      

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov

You just read:

Grand Larceny >$900 and Identity Theft / Westminster Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.