Grand Larceny >$900 and Identity Theft / Westminster Barracks

CASE#: 22B1000188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny >$900; Identity Theft

ACCUSED: Jennafer I. Sargent

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/2022, at approximately 1515 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks completed an investigation resulting in the arrest of Jennafer I. Sargent, 45, of Putney, Vermont. Sargent is charged with Grand Larceny >$900 and Identity Theft. Sargent has been ordered to appear in Windham County Court, Criminal Division on 05/17/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to these charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2022 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov