New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

 

CASE#: 22B5000629

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Murdock and Corporal Busby                       

 

STATION:   VSP New Haven               

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: March 08, 2022 at approximately 1648 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lemon Fair Road in the Town of Cornwall,  VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1/Criminal Refusal

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Bazan                                             

 

AGE: 56

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ticonderoga, NY

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 08, 2022 at approximately 1648 hours, VSP-New Haven Barracks received a call advising of a truck which had crashed into a tree on Lemon Fair Road in the Town of Cornwall. The caller also advised the operator was possibly impaired. During investigation, Bazan displayed signs of impairment. Bazan was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Bazan was transported to the New Haven barracks for processing, where he refused to provide an evidentiary sample of his breath. Bazan was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  March 28, at 1230 hours         

 

COURT: Addison County – Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

