Shooting hours for migratory game birds updated for March 8-10 after error found in season brochure

After it was brought to staff’s attention that there was an error in the shooting hours table in the Idaho Migratory Game Bird 2021-2022 Seasons and Rules brochure, Fish and Game is notifying hunters that the shooting hours for March 8-10 are not accurate in the brochure.

The only season that remains open during these dates is for light geese in Hunt Area 3 and Hunt Area 4. Hunters can find area descriptions on Page 11 of the Migratory Game Bird Brochure.

The updated shooting times for affected areas are below: