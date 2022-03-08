Shooting hours for migratory game birds updated for March 8-10 after error found in season brochure
After it was brought to staff’s attention that there was an error in the shooting hours table in the Idaho Migratory Game Bird 2021-2022 Seasons and Rules brochure, Fish and Game is notifying hunters that the shooting hours for March 8-10 are not accurate in the brochure.
The only season that remains open during these dates is for light geese in Hunt Area 3 and Hunt Area 4. Hunters can find area descriptions on Page 11 of the Migratory Game Bird Brochure.
The updated shooting times for affected areas are below:
Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Corrected Shooting Hours Table for March 8-10 in the 2021-2022 Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules Brochure