Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - March 10, 2022

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Thursday, March 10, 2022, 6 p.m. MST

Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut St. Boise

Video conference information

Live stream via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92207944972

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public.

Agenda

Staff and Committee member welcome (Adam Park, Fish and Game Communications and Marketing Bureau Chief)

Committee review of Feb. 24 meeting and discuss applications (Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game Hunter Angler Recruitment and Retention Manager).

Propose recommendations for Director Ed Schriever.

