Jon Seymour, MD Joins Denniston Data Inc. As Medical Director

Company hires physician leader to drive participation by clinicians and patients in its innovative Provider Ranking System™.

There is a huge market for DDI's big-data solutions, and I look forward to sharing my experience to ensure their widespread adoption."
— Jon Seymour, MD
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon Seymour, MD, has joined Denniston Data Inc. (DDI), a leader in providing objective ranking data on U.S. medical providers. The company's online service, Provider Ranking System™ (PRS), is used to identify high-performing medical providers to lower healthcare costs through improved health outcomes. Dr. Seymour will ensure that PRS is the largest and most accurate data available on U.S. medical providers, designed for use by all participants in the healthcare system. To that end, Dr. Seymour directed the development of DDI’s newly released complimentary consumer portal at https://www.providerrankings.com.

Dr. Seymour co-founded and ran Gold Standard, a drug information database now owned by Elsevier. He later served as founding CEO of the Clinical Tools division of Wolters Kluwer Health, as well as the parent company’s Chief Medical Officer. For the past decade, he has played key roles in occupational health publishing, first with Reed Group, then sold to Guardian Life, and with ODG, later acquired by Hearst Health, and recently with Peers Health, which conducts machine learning and AI research and development.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Jon to our team,” said Phil Denniston, co-founder and CEO of Denniston Data. “His background in creating and developing extremely successful medical information companies will contribute to our clients’ and prospects’ understanding of the value PRS's solutions can bring them as they transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes.”

Said Dr. Seymour, “There is a huge market for DDI’s big-data solutions, and I look forward to sharing my experience to ensure their widespread adoption. We believe building a platform that actively engages consumers, physicians, and healthcare enterprises through a blend of free and subscription-based resources is a winning strategy to drive excellence in our medical system at a time when it is very much needed.

About Denniston Data Inc
The mission of Denniston Data is to bring transparency into provider profiling, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of patient care in the U.S. Healthcare system. The principals of Denniston Data have together founded and built multiple enterprises in the healthcare field based on medical database and claims-analytics. Provider Ranking System serves the needs of healthcare payers, medical specialty referral sources, provider networks, and hospitals, as well as marketers at pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and anyone researching medical doctors. For more information, please visit https://www.dennistondata.com

