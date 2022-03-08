Vanderbilt Grows - Welcome New Financial Advisor, Walter McKinney

Walter McKinney

Vanderbilt is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional, Walter McKinney who is joining us from Bridgeton, MO!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional, Walter McKinney. Walter is joining us from Bridgeton, MO.

Walter has 20 years of experience and was previously with A.G Edwards & Sons Inc which was acquired by Wells Fargo. He has his Series 7 and 63 licenses. He is the President and CEO of McKinney Group Wealth. Walter was previously in the Marines as well.

He specializes in Corporate Cash Accounts, College Education Planning, Business Needs Analysis, Business Retirement Plans, Personal Financial Analysis, Insurance, Annuities, Business Succession Planning, Estate Planning, and Wealth Transfer Strategies. Walter provides the complete scope of investment services and strategy. Walter's business focuses on the African American community; 80% to be exact. He wants to have a financial impact in the African American community.

“I joined Vanderbilt because of their values about reduced inequalities. I want to make a financial impact in the African American community and believe that Vanderbilt can help me in my desire to achieve my goals. I am excited to be part of the team.”

In his spare time, Walter likes to fish and play golf.

"Walter will fit right into our firm. He shares the values of True G.R.I.T.T. and helping the underserved. We are excited to have him." - Joe Trifiletti, President




About Vanderbilt Financial Group:

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chairman and Founder, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for the fourth year in a row, in 2021.

About

