Vanderbilt Grows - Welcome New Financial Advisor, Walter McKinney
Vanderbilt is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional, Walter McKinney who is joining us from Bridgeton, MO!NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional, Walter McKinney. Walter is joining us from Bridgeton, MO.
Walter has 20 years of experience and was previously with A.G Edwards & Sons Inc which was acquired by Wells Fargo. He has his Series 7 and 63 licenses. He is the President and CEO of McKinney Group Wealth. Walter was previously in the Marines as well.
He specializes in Corporate Cash Accounts, College Education Planning, Business Needs Analysis, Business Retirement Plans, Personal Financial Analysis, Insurance, Annuities, Business Succession Planning, Estate Planning, and Wealth Transfer Strategies. Walter provides the complete scope of investment services and strategy. Walter's business focuses on the African American community; 80% to be exact. He wants to have a financial impact in the African American community.
“I joined Vanderbilt because of their values about reduced inequalities. I want to make a financial impact in the African American community and believe that Vanderbilt can help me in my desire to achieve my goals. I am excited to be part of the team.”
In his spare time, Walter likes to fish and play golf.
"Walter will fit right into our firm. He shares the values of True G.R.I.T.T. and helping the underserved. We are excited to have him." - Joe Trifiletti, President
