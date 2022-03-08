Lollis Metals expanding operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lollis Metals Fabrication Inc. (Lollis Metals), a metal fabrication and machine shop, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The company’s $2.8 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Family-owned and -operated since 1979, Lollis Metals specializes in a wide variety of custom metal components including laser cutting, custom fabrication, robotic welding, forming and more. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) throughout the mid-Southeast.

Located at 3933 Keys Street in Anderson, Lollis Metals’ expansion includes the addition of 10,000 square feet to the facility to house a new robotic tube laser.

The expansion is expected to be completed by December 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Lollis Metals team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“Lollis Metals is excited to announce an expansion to its Anderson, S.C. location. Our new state-of-the-art robotic tube laser will be one of the first of its kind in the area. Lollis Metals has provided its customers with excellent products and services in the metal working industry since 1979 and, with this expansion, looks forward to continuing that trend for decades to come.” -Lollis Metals Fabrication Inc. President Rick Lollis

“Lollis Metals is a fixture of Anderson County’s business community, and we are proud that they continue to find success within our borders. We congratulate them on their continued success and look forward to our partnership for many more years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a company finds long-term success and continues to grow in our state, it’s a testament to our state’s business-friendly climate and talented workforce. Congratulations to Lollis Metals on their latest investment and the positive impact they are making in the Anderson County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Lollis Metals is the type of medium-sized company that serves as the backbone of our local economy. I am thrilled to see that they are once again expanding their operations and look forward to working with them for years to come.” -Anderson County Council Chair Tommy Dunn