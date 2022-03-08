TCAD Partners with First Lady Maria Lee to Celebrate Senior Nutrition 50th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program, Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) staff joined First Lady Maria Lee and local volunteers today at the Perry County Senior Center to package and deliver meals.

“For 50 years the Senior Nutrition Program has provided healthy meals and an avenue for social interaction so aging Tennesseans remain active, healthy, and engaged in their communities,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “I appreciate the First Lady’s passion for our aging population and volunteerism across our state as we could not accomplish our mission without our amazing volunteers.”

“It’s always an honor to have the opportunity to serve Tennesseans alongside TCAD,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “Bill and I are grateful for the work they have accomplished in caring for the aging through this program, and we know they will continue to be a blessing in the lives of our senior and disabled citizens across the state.”

Since 1972, the national Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults across the country. Funded by the Older Americans Act, local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote health and wellbeing.

For more information on TCAD’s Aging Nutrition Program click here.