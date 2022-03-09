School District of Indian River County Hosts 2nd Annual Virtual Recruitment Fair on March 16th
SDIRC Partners with DIVERSITY in Ed to Expand Reach of Multi-Cultural Candidates
Providing all students equitable access to high-quality, rigorous instruction and educational experiences is an unwavering priority of the School District of Indian River County ”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S., March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 16, 2022, School District of Indian River County (SDIRC) will host its 2nd annual Virtual Recruitment Fair for teachers, administrators, and support personnel from 12am-6pm EST.
— Dr. Moore, Superintendent
SDIRC will have virtual booths setup for each school with teacher leaders and principals to personally greet job seeking candidates. In addition to open teacher positions, HR will have a booth to welcome administrators, nurses, food service providers, custodial and maintenance workers, and those interested in available school positions.
The School District of Indian River County is proud to partner with DIVERSITY in Ed which offers digital recruitment solutions to support their commitment to finding educators from diverse backgrounds who'll bring excellence to the district.
“Providing all students equitable access to high-quality, rigorous instruction and educational experiences is an unwavering priority of the School District of Indian River County and is identified as a ‘Guiding Principle’ in our ACHIEVE 2025 District Strategic Plan,” states Dr. Moore, School District of Indian River’s Superintendent. Equitable educational access serves as a cornerstone in our work towards maximizing the full potential of each and every student we serve.”
All job seekers interested in working at SDIRC are encouraged to register online at https://indianriverschools.careerfairexpo.com now through March 16th. “We hired 20 teachers from our one-day fair last April (2021) and our expectations are greater this year,” says Beth Crisafulli, Director of Recruitment, Retention, and Professional Practices.
For more information on School District of Indian River County Hosts 2nd Annual Virtual Recruitment Fair, or to register, please visit https://indianriverschools.careerfairexpo.com.
###
Trina Edwards
Diversity Recruitment Partners
+1 281-265-2473
email us here