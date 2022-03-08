Submit Release
The five-day workweek was made up. What if we changed it?

March 7, 2022 | 4:53 PM GMT

People are currently leaving the workforce by the millions, suggesting that they need a better balance between work and life. This animated explainer delves into a brief history of the invention of the 40-hour workweek during the Industrial Revolution, the burnout crisis and culture of overwork that was already unfolding before the Pandemic hit, and some alternative options like the four-day workweek, the five-hour workday, asynchronous work, and other ideas that companies are employing today to attract a workforce.

