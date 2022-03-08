Newly Launched “Let’s Talk About ACP™” Website Offers Workshops and Training in End-of-Life Care

On International Women’s Day, Heart Tones™ Dr. Gloria Thomas Anderson launches new “Let’s Talk About ACP™” website offering educational workshops and certification training in End-of-Life Care to help Black families (P.L.A.N.) prepare for life after now.

Dr. Anderson, the founder of Heart Tones™ and creator of the ACP for AA initiative and the Let's Talk About ACP Program, has been providing resources that promote informed healthcare decision-making for Black Americans since 2006.