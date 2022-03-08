Submit Release
Spring Craft Fair will be held this weekend at the State Farmers Market

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022

CONTACT:

Monica Wood, marketing specialist State Farmers Market 919-733-7417 ext. 202; monica.wood@ncagr.gov

RALEIGH – Visitors can shop to their heart’s delight as the annual Spring Craft Fair returns to the State Farmers Market Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This popular and free event features 90 vendors offering local products and handmade items for sale.

Wreaths, woodworking items, jewelry, soaps, candles and pottery are a few of the items offered. The craft fair will be held rain or shine and runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. In addition to craft items, shoppers will find a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, meats and seafood, honey and plants offered by market vendors.

The State Farmers Market, located off Lake Wheeler Road, is open year-round offering seasonal produce, local meats and seafood, cheeses and wines, along with a variety of specialty products. Visitors also will find ornamental plants, trees and shrubs. In addition, the market is home to Market Imports, Super Sod and three restaurants serving home-style cooking, seafood and casual dining. More information is available at www.statefarmersmarket.org and on the market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StateFarmersMarket. 

