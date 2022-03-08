B2B Marketing chooses SpotMe as their exclusive 2022 event technology partner

B2B Marketing's annual market-defining conference programme will be powered by SpotMe's B2B event marketing platform

Partnering with SpotMe gives us the confidence that we will be able to offer a high-quality and coherent experience to our community across our flagship events.” — Joel Harrison, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of B2B Marketing

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Marketing's annual market-defining conference programme will be powered by SpotMe's B2B event marketing platform, including Martechopia on March 23 and Ignite UK on July 6, 2022.

SpotMe, the leading B2B event marketing platform provider, and B2B Marketing, the number one go-to resource for B2B marketers, have announced that SpotMe will be the sole event technology used for its flagship events in 2022.

With over 2 million users every year, SpotMe is the B2B event marketing platform with the tools and production to help leading brands in pharmaceutical, professional services, and innovative technologies to build amazing relationships. SpotMe customers use the platform to create a consistent, agile, always-on experience for their clients and targets while collecting data that helps profile their audience and identify buying intents.

As a trusted advisor to B2B marketers, B2B Marketing helps brands increase reach, engage with their target audience and drive pipeline. One of the key pillars of this support is the organization of events, such as its 'Ignite' and 'Martechopedia' conferences, where marketing leaders from a large variety of industries meet, advise, listen from their peers, and make strategic decisions. B2B Marketing enjoys a community of over 100,000 marketing experts on social media.

"Both SpotMe and B2B Marketing work with the world's leading brands, so the strategic partnership is a natural fit", says Pierre Metrailler, SpotMe CEO. "We're excited to be chosen by B2B Marketing as a strategic partner. We both have the same goal: helping B2B companies build amazing client relationships and efficient marketing machines."

Joel Harrison, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of B2B Marketing, says: "Partnering with SpotMe gives us the confidence that we will be able to offer a high-quality and coherent experience to our community, across our flagship events, whether they decide to come and meet on-site, access our content online, or both. Digital has become marketing experts' best asset; we're glad to offer them this experience on a leading platform like SpotMe."

About SpotMe

SpotMe is the event management platform for B2B marketers. With over 2 million users, G2 and Forrester say we are one of the key contenders in the space. 4 of the Big Four firms, 15 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and 300+ leading technology, financial and professional services companies use SpotMe to accelerate business relationships and grow revenue. Our software powers virtual events, webinars, and hybrid meetings with apps, video, attendee engagement and analytics. SpotMe has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

