Ingram Micro expanding operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce today announced that Ingram Micro, a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services, plans to expand operations in Spartanburg County. The company is expected to invest more than $37 million in the new facility which is expected to create 203 new jobs.

Located at 6670 Highway 221 in Roebuck, Ingram Micro’s expansion in Spartanburg County includes a new regional fulfillment center to serve customers in the Southeast. The center expects to ship approximately 2 million packages annually.

Operations are expected to be online in early 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Ingram Micro team are invited to visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council has also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Ingram Micro is pleased to continue to invest in the state of South Carolina with a new advanced fulfillment center to further serve our customers in the region and play an important role in helping keep the global supply chain moving. South Carolina is known for providing access to a dedicated workforce and we are excited to grow our presence here in the state. We are thrilled to partner with VanTrust Real Estate in this latest development in Spartanburg County.” -Ingram Micro Executive Director of Global Real Estate Marianne Zeller

“When a global technology leader like Ingram Micro expands their footprint in South Carolina, it proves to the world that our state has the business environment and workforce in place to support world-class companies. We congratulate Ingram Micro on their growth in Spartanburg County, and we know they will continue to do great things here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Ingram Micro’s expanded Spartanburg County operation is not only a win for the local community, it’s a win for all of our state. This company is an integral part of South Carolina’s supply chain network, and we celebrate their success within our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Ingram Micro’s decision to grow in Spartanburg strengthens our county’s already-robust logistics sector and brings another global brand with global connections to our county. We celebrate Ingram Micro’s footprint in Spartanburg County and look forward to working with them as they find continued success here.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt