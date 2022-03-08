Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in March & April

The Department for Children and Families announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in March and April. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic.

Households at a zero benefit will not receive a benefit. Everyone else will receive the maximum benefit for their household size.

Maximum Allotments:

1 person = $250

2 people = $459

3 people = $658

4 people = $835

5 people = $992

6 people = $1,190

7 people = $1,316

Each additional person = +$188

Households already at the maximum allotment will receive an additional $95. All other households, except for those receiving a zero benefit, will receive at least $95 as their maximum allotment benefit.

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If Eligible: Benefit Will Be Available:

In February 2022 On 3/15 by EBT, 3/18 by direct deposit, or when check arrives.

In March 2022 On 4/15 by EBT, 4/19 be direct deposit, or when check arrives.

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.