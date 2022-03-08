Divorce.com Acquired By Featheringill Capital
Partnership Brings Expansive Online Divorce Platform under One Powerful DomainSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featheringill Capital has announced its acquisition of Divorce.com, the premier affordable online divorce platform whose core team pioneered online divorce more than two decades ago. Featheringill’s financial backing and strategic partnership will underpin the mission of Divorce.com to reduce the time, stress, and trauma of the divorce process through a range of online divorce tools.
“In Divorce.com, we recognized a group of experts who had passion for changing divorce to reduce collateral damage and waste,” said Featheringill Managing Partner Liz Pharo. “This acquisition is an exciting chance to bring a first-of-its-kind, full-spectrum online divorce platform to greater scale. We’ve seen how Divorce.com can lighten the load for so many going through an already painful time. Imagine the societal change that could happen if most divorcing couples could just ‘Divorce.com it.’”
“We’re pleased to partner with Featheringill to fully actualize our suite of offerings to help divorcing couples,” said Bob Butterworth, CEO of Divorce.com. “From the start, we saw so much inefficiency in the divorce process, resulting in more stress, more cost, and more anger for the divorcing couple. We exist to do away with all of that. Experience has shown us that by helping people move forward in a less combative, more efficient, and more affordable way, the financial burdens and emotional toll on the family and children can be significantly eased.”
Divorce.com was represented by JEGI CLARITY, a leading independent investment bank for software, tech-enabled services, media, information, and marketing companies.
About Divorce.com
Divorce.com offers expansive online services that ease the burdens and costs of divorce. While other services are narrow in their approach, Divorce.com offers three pillars of support to cover virtually every divorce scenario—driving complexity, expense, and time out of the process. Operating across the United States and Canada, the Divorce.com team has helped more than 800,000 divorces end quickly, affordably, and amicably. For more information, visit www.divorce.com.
About Featheringill Capital
Featheringill Capital is an operator-led investment firm with a passion for acquiring high-quality businesses and making them even stronger. Featheringill champions founders’ key insights to help truly realize their legacies by partnering with existing management to provide financial, human, and strategic resources that empower successful and responsible growth. For more information, visit www.featheringillcapital.com.
Conner McCabe
Featheringill Capital
+1 205-879-2722
conner@featheringillcapital.com