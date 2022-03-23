SpyGlass Announces Six Senior Leadership Promotions
Industry-leading technology expense management (TEM) provider continues to invest in strong talent, expertise, and experience.
Our people are critical to our mission and success. Each of these team members has helped SpyGlass navigate high-level growth within a complex, ever-changing industry.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpyGlass, a leading provider of telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and managed services, has announced several key promotions within the company’s senior management team. These highly-tenured executives look to make significant strides for the company – and its 13,000+ clients across the U.S. and Canada – in the years to come.
— Ed DeAngelo, Co-founder and Co-president of SpyGlass
“Our people are critical to our mission and success,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder, and co-president of SpyGlass. “Each of these team members has helped SpyGlass navigate high-level growth within a complex, ever-changing industry. Their promotions reflect not only their accomplishments to date but our confidence in their abilities to lead the company into a very bright future.”
Key company leaders receiving promotions to support the overall mission of delivering technology expense savings with industry-leading SnapShot Audits include:
o Larry Seiler – promoted to Senior Vice President, Revenue
Larry manages all activities related to SpyGlass revenue generation. This includes the day-to-day oversight of the company’s Business Development, Sales, Audit, and Implementation departments. Since joining SpyGlass in 2004, Larry has been instrumental in the development of all client acquisition and sales training processes and procedures.
o Ed Mont – promoted to Vice President, Business Development
Ed oversees all of the company’s business development activities, including initial demand generation efforts across the U.S. and Canada and the company’s robust sales training program. He joined SpyGlass in 2010 as one of the first members of the Business Development Team.
o Matt Malek – promoted to Vice President, Sales
Matt manages all outside sales activities for SpyGlass. This includes day-to-day management and support of outside sales representatives stationed locally (in the Cleveland area) and in metropolitan territories across the U.S. and Canada. He joined SpyGlass in 2020 with over 12 years of experience in B2B sales and sales management in the mobile telecommunications, software and IoT industries.
o Mike Farrell – promoted to Vice President, Implementation and Project Management
Mike directs the company’s project management and provider implementation activities. This includes delivering the work product to SpyGlass clients and coordinating all technical provider implementations. He joined the company in 2007 as one of the earliest members of the Business Development team and then progressed into Implementation and Project Management (IPM).
o Jon Suntala – promoted to Vice President, Audit and Analysis
Jon oversees all audit and analysis activities for SpyGlass. This includes managing the project intake and analytical functions, including the audit and analysis team that develops client savings’ recommendations and deliverables. He joined SpyGlass in 2007 as one of the earliest members of the Business Development team, later moving into Audit and Analysis.
o Nikki Guthrie – promoted to Vice President, Talent Management
Nikki oversees SpyGlass recruiting, human resources, and employee well-being activities. This includes managing the company’s Sales Career Acceleration Program, the identification of new sales and operational talent needed to drive growth, and all onboarding and human resources initiatives. She joined SpyGlass in 2015, starting her journey with the Business Development team and then progressing into outside sales and, ultimately, into talent management.
SpyGlass, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and the launch of a new website, has built a national team of experts offering unmatched telecom and technology service cost expertise. As a whole, they’ve saved clients more than $140 million in annual technology service costs over the last two decades.
“Our team shows up for each other and, most importantly, our clients every single day,” said Brad Clark, co-founder, and co-president of SpyGlass. “Through continued hard work and collaboration, there are no bounds to what we can achieve together.”
###
Ed DeAngelo
SpyGlass
2164443024 ext.
email us here