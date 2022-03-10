Leading Diversity Expert Facilitates CDP® and CDE® Certification Prep Courses for Europe, the Middle East and Asia
Certified Diversity Executive, Dr. Kathleen Hamblin, will instruct virtual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion prep classes for IDC’s global certification programBERLIN , GERMANY , March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion expert, Dr. Kathleen Hamblin, CDE®, will facilitate global Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® and Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® preparation courses for the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC). Dr. Hamblin will present the Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) version of the certification program as a part of a broader effort to equip Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) leaders to utilize research-based and data-centered strategies for effectiveness. The program is ideal for leaders with global responsibilities so as not to take a U.S.- or domestic-centered approach to multinational DEI work. Currently, IDC’s certification programs are acknowledged as the industry standard for DEI excellence and recognized by employers in more than 30 countries, including the U.S.
Founded in 2009, the Society for Diversity first began conferring DEI credentials through IDC in 2011. IDC was formed for the sole purpose of providing diversity and inclusion management preparation courses and materials; administering diversity certification exams; and designating DEI qualification credentials to Certified Diversity Professionals (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executives (CDE)®. Each of these certifications contain 16 competencies and both signal enterprise-wide excellence. The competencies are closely aligned with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Diversity and Inclusion Standard 30415.
IDC currently enrolls more candidates than any other diversity and inclusion certificate program in the world. Certificate programs are different from certification in that a certificate program affirms that an individual has completed a course. Certainly, the certificate can be useful in a variety of circumstances. However, DEI Certification is valuable to employers because it validates a person’s professional expertise, as well as demonstrates the individual's commitment to mastery in a highly competitive field. IDC’s certification process consists of a prep course, 350-page study guide, Learning Management System, a knowledge-based Exam, and a Professional Peer Review. Successful certification candidates must pass the exam with an 80.0% or better and receive peer approval for a professional work submission before they are conferred with CDP® or CDE® credentials.
Leah Smiley, President of the Society for Diversity says, “IDC’s rigorous process complements Dr. Hamblin’s extensive knowledge and experience. I’m so excited about the progress that EMEA organizations will make once they have certified DEI leaders in place.” Dr. Hamblin recently facilitated CDP® prep courses with Mrs. Smiley for two large multinational employers: Amazon and TE Connectivity.
Based in Berlin, Germany, for the past 30 years, Dr. Hamblin has over 3 decades of experience working with organizations around the world. She has designed and delivered programs on leadership, management effectiveness, cultural competence, and diversity and inclusion. As a former Chief Learning Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, her specialties include the business case for diversity and inclusion, unconscious bias throughout the performance management lifecycle, creating more inclusive teams, and Inclusive leadership. As more employers focus on gender equity and LGBTQ+ inclusion throughout Europe, Dr. Hamblin’s experience has helped many of these organizations achieve belonging, equity, inclusion, and culture change.
For 3 years, Dr. Hamblin was an Associate Client Partner in Leadership and Talent Consulting for Korn Ferry HayGroup and co-lead for Diversity and Inclusion in EMEA. She focused on large-scale development programs, performance management, senior executive coaching, diversity and inclusion, and inclusive leadership. She was also a team member for Korn Ferry’s premier Executive to Leader Institute (ELI) which won HR.com’s 2016 award for the “Best Global Leadership program”.
In her own consultancy and as an associate for Management Center Europe, the Danish Leadership Institute, and the Center for Creative Leadership, Dr. Hamblin designed and delivered a wide variety of programs including: Leadership, Strategy and Organisational Culture; People Performance Management; Influencing; Leading Change; Building and Leading Teams; Effective Communication; Stress Management; Coaching; Creativity; Presentation Skills; and Diversity and Inclusion for organizations such as Alcoa, Nokia, Carlsberg, Altana, Hilton International, ASML, and A.P.Moller-Maersk Group in Europe, North and South America, the Gulf Region, Africa, and Asia.
Dr. Hamblin holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and a Master’s degree in Cross-Cultural relationships. She is a Certified Diversity Executive. Born in the French part of Canada, Dr. Hamblin went to gymnasium in Sweden and university in the United States. In addition to Germany and Sweden, she has also lived and worked in Colombia, Peru, and Belgium. She is a native English speaker who also speaks good French and German, as well as some Spanish, Italian and Swedish.
CDP® and CDE® Prep Classes will be held on Central European Time (CET). Both credentials offer an opportunity for multi-national DEI leaders to learn from experts, connect with global peers, and demonstrate commitment to the industry—all while achieving impressive, industry-recognized credentials. For details about the program, visit: www.diversitycertification.org
