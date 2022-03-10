CoreStack Joins AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program
More customers to discover the benefits of continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale with CoreStack
We are dedicated to helping companies simplify their cloud governance by leveraging the swiftness, extensiveness, and innovation it provides. Excited to join the APN Global Startup Program.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced its induction into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program. The APN Global Startup Program is a support and go-to-market program for selected startup APN Partners, which allows CoreStack to build on its AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, CoreStack demonstrated product market fit for its NextGen cloud governance solution, was recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm and demonstrated a strategic commitment to building AWS and cloud expertise.
— Parul Chheda, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at CoreStack
The APN Global Startup Program enables CoreStack to gain product design wins, market exposure, and commercial opportunities with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM). By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, CoreStack will receive benefits of a tailor-made plan for mapping their needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around its offering, co-sell resources, and deployment of innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared customers.
The CoreStack platform, built on cloud-native services, empowers customers on AWS to achieve security and compliance, enhance cloud operational efficiencies as well as optimize costs. It applies a unique cloud-as-code approach that leverages deep artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML), declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology. Customers can leverage CoreStack’s powerful cloud governance offerings — FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps — to govern operations, security, cost, access, and resources across multiple cloud accounts.
Joining the AWS Global Startup Program enables CoreStack to reach more organizations, make use of AWS products and services, and help companies to embrace, expand and enhance cloud.
“At CoreStack, we are dedicated to helping companies simplify their cloud governance by leveraging the swiftness, extensiveness, and innovation it provides,” said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at CoreStack. “We are excited to join the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program and strengthen our existing relationship.”
More information about CoreStack can be found at www.corestack.io.
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS . CoreStack helps enterprises actualize cloud governance best practice guidelines by implementing a well-architected framework that bridges any gaps in the architecture and promotes preventive and detective governance. To-date, CoreStack has helped enterprises govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. The company is backed by the world's leading global venture investors and strategic advisors including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro. For more information, visit www.corestack.io
Bala Vishwanath, CMO
CoreStack
balav@corestack.io
