Hash Ridge Road: WVDOH to Install Piling Wall, Explains Design Process

Of all the tools available to the West Virginia Division of Highways for fixing roadside slips and slides, putting in piling retaining walls to hold up road embankments is one common fix which requires a design specific to the area in which it is installed. On Monday, March 7, 2022, WVDOH work crews were on Hash Ridge Road in Barboursville, preparing to bring in a drill and build a piling wall to repair a slip. “It’s not fun to close a road, even for just a short time, but it’s the only way to get this fixed,” said Jacob Thompson, supervisor of the WVDOH repair crew sent to repair the Hash Ridge slip. The slip had been filled in with rock, but the WVDOH decided to install a piling wall for a permanent repair.