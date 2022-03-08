Fair on goods and products for consumers to take place this weekend

VIETNAM, March 8 - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Quốc Khánh and Vice Chairman of Ha Nội People's Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền visited booths at last year's event. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade said that it would organise a fair on goods and products for consumers within the programme "Action for the interests of consumers 2022" in the capital city.

The programme will take place from March 11 to 15 at Royal City, Nguyễn Trãi Street, Thanh Xuân District.

The fair will have a scale of 120 stalls including agricultural products and food; textile; footwear and leather products; household goods; electronics, computers; ceramics; wood and wood products of domestic and foreign enterprises.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said that the fair was organised to stimulate consumption demand, attract people to visit, shop, and consume products for businesses during this new normal period. — VNS