Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,610 in the last 365 days.

Fair on goods and products for consumers to take place this weekend

VIETNAM, March 8 - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Quốc Khánh and Vice Chairman of Ha Nội People's Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền visited booths at last year's event. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade said that it would organise a fair on goods and products for consumers within the programme "Action for the interests of consumers 2022" in the capital city.  

The programme will take place from March 11 to 15 at Royal City, Nguyễn Trãi Street, Thanh Xuân District.

The fair will have a scale of 120 stalls including agricultural products and food; textile; footwear and leather products; household goods; electronics, computers; ceramics; wood and wood products of domestic and foreign enterprises.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said that the fair was organised to stimulate consumption demand, attract people to visit, shop, and consume products for businesses during this new normal period. — VNS

You just read:

Fair on goods and products for consumers to take place this weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.