Rough Guides highlights the best responsible travel opportunities in Wales

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global travel authority Rough Guides has collaborated with Visit Wales to bring travellers the best responsible travel activities in Wales. The Rough Guide to Responsible Wales is now available as a free eBook to download on the Rough Guides website.



Over the last few years, sustainable travel has become a global trend with more and more travellers seeking low-impact travel experiences. To inspire and educate consumers, Rough Guides in conjunction with Visit Wales has published a first of its kind eBook demonstrating Wales’ long-standing efforts to offer sustainable travel options.



Wales is one of the world’s top recycling countries and it was the first nation to appoint a Future Generations Commissioner to oversee the ground-breaking Well-being of Future Generations Act. At the heart of Wales’ commitment to responsible travel is Addo (Addo is Welsh for promise), a pledge which encourages visitors to look after each other, care for the land and the local communities they visit.



The Rough Guide to Responsible Wales is organised into seven regional areas. Every activity, attraction, heritage site, museum, and accommodation has been selected with sustainability in mind. All of the recommendations will enhance visitors’ enjoyment of Wales, whilst also benefiting local communities.



The Guide contains essential visitor information including transportation connections, places to stay, 20 ways to travel better, tips on embracing year-round travel, outdoor activities, voluntourism, food and drink and the Welsh language. Some key eBook features include Addo spotlight boxes highlighting sustainable activities, accommodation providers and attractions in a particular region, colour-coded regional maps with numbered highlights for quick orientation, and internal and external clickable links.

Rough Guides Managing Director Agnieszka Mizak said: "We are thrilled to be working with Visit Wales on this unique project, highlighting sustainable travel in this eBook, as well as in several supporting bespoke online features. Just like Wales, sustainability has long been a pillar for our way of working at Rough Guides and we’re delighted to help visitors discover Wales in a more responsible way.”

Welsh Government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “We are working with the tourism industry on the recovery of the visitor economy, the Visit Wales winter campaign is underway and the partnership with Rough Guides comes at a crucial time – when people are looking ahead and planning their holidays this year. I’m delighted that this responsible travel guide is the first of its kind – we know that travellers are looking for sustainable travel experiences, and this is something that Wales can deliver. We are taking bold action to build a stronger, fairer, greener Welsh economy and Wales is a nation filled with businesses and people doing brilliant things to tackle climate change. More than ever, people are seeking ways to interact with the world more responsibly, including how they travel and experience other places – and the impact they leave on the places they visit. The Rough Guide to Responsible Wales helps visitors to do this and will inspire visitors to visit Wales responsibly.”



Wherever a visitor decides to go in Wales, they can look forward to a variety of experiences as every Welsh region is blessed with a broad range of attractions and things to do. Whether it’s looking for thrills in the great outdoors, fun family-friendly activities, diversions of both the historic and cultural kind, or rejuvenation in nature, they’ll find it in this inspiring eBook.



Cardiff and South Wales:

Best for hip waterfront haunts, historic jaunts, industry unearthed and unspoilt nature. This is an area of great contrasts; upbeat cosmopolitan Cardiff, the reinvented industrial landscapes of the South Wales Valleys, to the unspoilt and serene landscape of the Wye Valley, and the distinctive rocky coastline of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast.

West Wales Best for sustainable adventuring, beautiful beaches and extraordinary island wildlife. The Gower Peninsula offers sweeping bays and cliffs that perfect for outdoor activities. Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire are jaw-droppingly scenic, with splendid seaside towns and sublime beaches. The world-renowned Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and Coast Path delivers big on views, wildlife and prehistoric sites.

Mid Wales and The Brecon Beacons:

Best for remote rambling, wild waterfalls, fabulous food, and starry, starry nights. The brooding Brecon Beacons National Park, one of only of nineteen areas in the world to be granted International Dark Sky Reserve status, offers exceptional walking opportunities, whether you’re into leisurely rambles or challenging treks to mountain peaks.

Ceredigion and Cardigan Bay:

Best for sea-life, cascades, castles and craft. Journeying along the Cambrian Coast makes for a truly rewarding trip, with Cardigan Bay home to Europe’s largest population of dolphins, and volunteering opportunities aplenty for those who want to get involved with conserving Wales’ wildlife.

North East Wales:

Best for ancient and industrial history, quintessential Welsh culture and rural rambles. Uncover Welsh mining history and enchanting riverside woodlands. Highlights include Llangollen, which hosts the International Musical Eisteddfod, the nineteenth-century Llangollen Canal and the UNESCO World Heritage Site that is Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Snowdonia and the Llŷn Peninsula:

Best for adrenaline-rush ascents, mountain meanders, UNESCO slate heritage splendour, and slow travel bliss. Best known for the Snowdonia National Park, with its majestic mountains and grand glacial valleys, offering a myriad of walks and climbing routes for all types of visitors.

The North Coast and Anglesey:

Best for seaside style, medieval castles, and excellent island eateries. Anglesey lives life at a pleasingly peaceful pace, with beautiful beaches, stunning sea cliffs (the birdwatching is brilliant), and an incredible concentration of Neolithic remains – many of which can be appreciated while walking or cycling the 140 mile Anglesey Coast Path.



The guide will help the reader plan a responsible trip to Wales and equip them with enough helpful tips and ideas to continue travelling sustainably in the future, leaving them feeling even more inspired to be a responsible traveller – no matter where they are in the world.

