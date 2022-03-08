Intensive Andrology and Stem Cell Demand from Abroad to Turkey
Urology and Andrology Specialist Dr. Yasar Basaga said that the Ministry of Health and the private sector have made significant investments in health tourism in Turkey. Dr. Basaga stated that as a part of this effort, there is an increasing demand for andrology and stem cell treatments from abroad.
Stating that health tourism in Turkey is one of the most current issues of recent years, Urology and Andrology Specialist Dr. Yasar Basaga emphasized that, in the last 20 years, serious investments have been made in both the private and public sectors regarding health technologies and infrastructure in our country. In addition to this, underlining that Turkey is in a good position in the world in terms of the competence and quality of healthcare professionals, Dr. Basaga said, “Both the Ministry of Health, public hospitals and the private sector have made a special effort to use this manpower and infrastructure for health tourism. Incentives made by the state provide serious advantages to the private sector. Again, city hospitals and other modern hospitals increase the preference of public hospitals in health tourism.”
Expressing that he is interested in andrology and stem cell treatments, Dr. Yasar Basaga said, “Andrology is the branch of urology which deals with male sexual health and male infertility. Currently, an important part of our daily practice consists of our patients coming from abroad and this rate is increasing day by day. The most preferred treatments in this area are; male genital aesthetics, stem cell therapies and surgeries for erectile dysfunction and surgeries for patients with male infertility. In these treatments, the fact that the treatment periods are not very long and the patient is not restricted after the surgery makes it preferable in terms of health tourism.”
"We are faced with an intense male genital aesthetic demand"
"Currently, we are faced with an intense demand for male genital aesthetics, especially from the European continent," said Dr. Basaga and continued: “There is this demand both from Turks living in Europe and from young men from European people. Patients from Gulf countries and North African countries addmitt to our clinic for especially male sexual health and treatment of erectile dysfunction. In the areas I just mentioned, patients from East Asia and America also apply to our clinic for treatments. The number of our patients coming from the European continent has been increasing geometrically in recent months. One of the most important reasons for this is that our patients who are treated, when they return to their countries satisfied and share their positive experiences. Although we apply treatments for private matters, the suggestions of our patients move us forward.”
Ministry of Health incentives
Explaining that Turkey is a tourism paradise not only for health tourism but also for its natural beauties, history, culture and location, Dr. Basaga continued his words by saying: “In addition to all these advantages in health tourism, we have a strong health army, modern health infrastructure and technological equipment. One of the most important advantages is knowing the importance of health tourism in public and private institutions and making investments suitable for this awareness. When patients come to our country, they are aware that they will receive high-quality treatments and spend an excellent time. One of the most important problems here is that health tourism centers are mostly located in big cities. In order to reflect all the nature and beauties of Turkey, investments in touristic centers as manpower and health infrastructure should be expanded and health tourism should be spread throughout the country. The Ministry of Health provides the most important convenience for agencies and clinics interested in health tourism in Turkey. These aids provide serious price advantages to both clinics and agencies and offer a serious competitive opportunity in the global market.”
2023 target is 10 billion dollars
Stating that the health tourism income targeted by the Ministry of Health for 2023 is 10 billion dollars, Dr. Basaga said, “From this point of view, health tourism is positioned in an important place before state institutions and steps are taken accordingly. Significant incentives are provided to companies. Patients who come to our country for treatment leave with high satisfaction from the health services and touristic activities they receive in both private and public institutions. It makes a very important contribution to the image of our country, and the fact that these patients give positive feedback on behalf of our country when they return to their country is important for the sustainability of this business and increasing the transaction volume."
