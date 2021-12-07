Obesity Surgery is Safer with Staple Line Strengthening Technique
Obesity Surgeon Specialist Op.Dr. Utku Tantoğlu talked about the Staple Line Reinforcement...İZMIR, TURKEY, TüRKIYE, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obesity Surgeon Specialist Op.Dr. Utku Tantoğlu talked about the Staple Line Reinforcement (SLR) method applied in obesity surgeries. Dr. Tantoğlu stated that this method reduces the complications of the surgery.
Obesity Surgery Specialist Op.Dr. Tantoğlu said: “Obesity surgeries have certain risks like all other surgeries. Gastric sleeve operations should be performed with a multidisciplinary approach, and the follow-up process should be continued with the same discipline. Risk in sleeve gastrectomy surgery is minimized if safe surgery is performed. The Staple Line Reinforcement method, which we call SLR (Staple Line Reinforcement), is one of the most important points of this surgery. After the two sides of the stomach are cut with the help of a device called stepler, the SLR stage is started. With a special FDA-approved sewing system, the staple line is sewn to make it much stronger. Thanks to this method, the risk of complications in bariatric surgery is considerably reduced.”
We apply it to all our patients
Stating that they apply the Staple Line Reinforcement management, which is one of the most reliable methods of safe surgery, in all of their patients, Dr. Utku Tantoğlu said; “We routinely apply the SLR (Staple Line Reinforcement) method in all our bariatric surgeries. On the other hand, thanks to the SLR, the complication rates are reduced, and there is no need for routine drains to be placed in the patients. While this ensures the comfort of the patient after the surgery, it ensures that he does not experience the painful period during the drain removal phase."
