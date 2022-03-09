The Grand opening of Diagnostic BioSystems’ (DBS) New Branch in Canada
DBS grows to serve your laboratory betterMARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic BioSystems (DBS), an innovator of immunohistochemistry (IHC) solutions in the life science research and anatomical pathology markets, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Canada to cater to the Canadian CRO’s, Clinical, Academia, and research laboratories. Our products are manufactured in the DBS' ISO13485:2016-certified production facility in Pleasanton, CA ensuring the consistent results laboratories need. “DBS’ expansion gives us the opportunity to offer our high-quality histopathology product lines directly to the Canadian market. Customers will have access to our innovative, high quality, and affordable products for their daily histopathology staining,” said Bipin Gupta, PhD CEO of Diagnostic BioSystems.
About Diagnostic BioSystems:
Diagnostic BioSystems is a life sciences company developing and marketing immunohistochemistry kits and reagents for the anatomic pathology and histology markets. Since DBS’s Inception in 1994, the core of Diagnostic BioSystems success has centered on high-quality manufacturing and exceptional customer service and support for our portfolio of over 1600 IHC products. Through the combination of ready-to-use kits, antibodies, instrumentation, and novel chromogens, Diagnostic BioSystems provides a complete suite of IHC products for clinical and research use. This coupled with ease-of-use, affordability, and worldwide distribution gives Diagnostic BioSystems' customers reliable access to the products they need most. Diagnostic BioSystems is a FDA registered medical device manufacturer, operating under FDA 21CFR Part 820 Quality System Regulations. The DBS manufacturing site is based in Pleasanton, CA as a CDPH licensed Medical Device Manufacturing facility. DBS is also certified under ISO ISO13485:2016 Quality Management System International standards, manufacturing CE marked medical devices, for use in the European market.
For more information, please visit www.dbiosys.com.
Hosna Mujadidi
Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc.
+1 416-219-2035
hosna.mujadidi@dbiosys.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn