Accelerate for D365 Framework from Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Unify Dots reviewed by leading Market research firm

IDC’s new Market Note covers Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics from Unify Dots, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Software.
Through Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Unify Dots is able to speed up customer journey towards digital transformation leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDC’s new Market Note Connecting the Dots to Drive Value from Microsoft Dynamics 365 covers the Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics Framework from Unify Dots, a leading global provider of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud Software and a Microsoft Gold Certified partner.
— Rijo George Thomas, Research Manager at IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) has recently published a new Market Note that discusses the key takeaways from a strategy update provided by Unify Dots, a specialized Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation services partner operating in multiple geographies. The update also includes an introduction to its key offering called Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the key differentiation Unify Dots brings to the Asia/Pacific Dynamics 365 services market.
Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics is a proprietary toolset that leverages learnings from experiences and brings together utilities including Industry-specific Business Processes, Data Migration templates, training material and best-practice guidance for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Ecommerce, Financial management, Supply chain management, and Human Resources (HR) implementations.
By providing an out of the box starting point, Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics can reduce effort and cost for key milestones like analysis, design and data migration by as much as 60%. Also, since Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics brings proven and pre-tested tools and artefacts the framework greatly increases the chance of success and reduces customizations by using business processes that are close to the standard solution. Finally, Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics makes Change Management easier and improves adoption by providing solution exposure to users in the client organization at multiple points of the project lifecycle.
"In the Asia/Pacific region, Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions has had tremendous adoption among customers, driven primarily by the need to reinvent customer experience and core business operations. Implementation partner capabilities are critical in maximizing value and accelerating time to market from an enterprise' Dynamics 365 investments" says Rijo George Thomas, Research Manager at IDC’s Asia/Pacific Software & Services Research Group, He added “Through Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Unify Dots is able to speed up customer journey towards digital transformation leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.”.
“This market note from IDC reaffirms our focus on delivering innovative software solutions that will bring transformative technology to our customers and help them achieve meaningful business outcomes by harnessing the power and scalability of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform.” says Donna Puig, Head of Implementation Best Practices at Unify Dots. “This market note reinforces the credibility of Unify Dots as a strategic partner and implementor of Microsoft Dynamics 365.”
Unify Dots, Microsoft Dynamics 365 software solutions combined with the Accelerate framework help customers grow revenue, boost productivity, strengthen customer acquisition, interaction, and retention and reduce operating cost.
About Unify Dots
Unify Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and Global Microsoft Dynamics Integrator system integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Loyalty and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots has Gold Competencies ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies. Unify Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. Unify Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
• Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
• Power BI
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
