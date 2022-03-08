Accelerate for D365 Framework from Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Unify Dots reviewed by leading Market research firm

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Methodology for ERP and CRM Software solutions Unify Dots and Accelerate for Dynamics 365 featured in IDC Market Note Global Market Intelligence Research Group names Unify Dots among the Top Microsoft Dynamics Providers

IDC’s new Market Note covers Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics from Unify Dots, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Software.

Through Accelerate for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Unify Dots is able to speed up customer journey towards digital transformation leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.” — Rijo George Thomas, Research Manager at IDC