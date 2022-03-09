Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Triad Service Solutions, a Full-Service Facility Maintenance Company
Tide Rock Holdings acquired Triad Service Solutions, a third-generation family-owned leader in full-service facility maintenance located in Littleton, Colorado.
Triad has an incredible team with a reputation for quality and expertise that is second to none. I look forward to building on our legacy and accelerating our growth throughout the Mountain West.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to enter the facility maintenance industry, Tide Rock Holdings (“Tide Rock”) acquired Triad Service Solutions (“Triad”), a third-generation, family-owned leader in full-service facility maintenance located in Littleton, Colorado.
— Ken Davis, CEO of Triad
Triad’s professional labor, top-of-the-line equipment, skilled repair technicians, and fleets of trucks make it a leader in facility disinfection and safety. In 2020, Triad’s expert team established its COVID-19 disinfection protocol to provide professional emergency disinfecting services to all types of commercial properties.
“We are excited to welcome Triad to the Tide Rock family. Triad has proven, multi-decade relationships with blue chip clients,” said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock, “We look forward to building upon their customer base, bringing in new customers and broadening their geographic reach. We are also excited about expanding the services they offer beyond sanitization and facilities maintenance.”
For more than 40 years, the Bondi family has built the company to service the retail, healthcare, educational, business, and manufacturing industries. The family aims to continue its mission-led growth with Tide Rock at the helm. Ken Davis, Triad’s new CEO, will be driving the growth of the company. He will be working with the Bondi family to ensure a smooth transition of the company. Jessica Bondi will retain her role as Chief Financial Officer.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this new facilities maintenance platform for Tide Rock,” said Davis. “Triad has an incredible team with a reputation for quality and expertise that is second to none. I look forward to building on our legacy of excellence and accelerating our growth throughout the Mountain West.”
Davis is an accomplished sales, operations and financial executive with deep experience in manufacturing, distribution, and services. He has balanced multiple executive roles as the CFO at BFC Solutions, VP of Strategic Pricing at Asurion, and CFO and COO of Davis Beverage Group. Having earned his MBA from Duke University, Davis’ acute business instincts and his approach to highly organized problem-solving has brought creative, yet pragmatic solutions to complex problems. In 2021, Davis was named CFO Award Honoree by the Nashville Business Journal.
The acquisition aims to expand its national customer base as well as open doors to add on acquisitions for new services and potential expansions.
About Tide Rock Holdings and Triad Service Solutions
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
A third-generation, family-owned business, Triad has been a leader in all areas of facility maintenance for more than 40 years. The company serves malls, hospitals, schools, office buildings, manufacturing facilities and more. Triad’s capabilities ensure a clean, safe and healthy facility. Visit triadservicesolutions.com for more information.
