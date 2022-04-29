Leading Microsoft Dynamics Partner Announces Go-Live of Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP at Herma Group
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management (formerly Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations) is successfully deployed at Herma Group of Companies, a Conglomerate in the Philippines
Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Unify Dots delivers a successful ERP go-live of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP solution across Herma Group's business units
Shipping and Maritime company, The Herma Group, in partnership with Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementer, Unify Dots, deploys Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Software successfully
Unify Dots, Global Dynamics 365 ERP solutions provider, announced today that Herma Group has gone live with Cloud based ERP System Microsoft Dynamics 365.
The Herma Group is a leading conglomerate that has over 700 employees with business interests in marine transport, ship management and vessel operations, ship owning, international bunkering, domestic fuel and lubricants supply, ship building/ship repair, port operations, environmental management services, and corporate services.
Herma was using an on-premises ERP that could not scale to its operations and sought to leverage the technology, flexibility and new capabilities of a cloud-based solution. Unify Dots implemented Microsoft’s latest cloud-based enterprise ERP solution Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management to standardize Herma’s business processes.
Functionality implemented
- Financials (General Ledger, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Fixed Asset, Budgeting, Cash and Bank Management)
- Sales and Order Management
- Procurement and Sourcing
- Warehouse
- Inventory Management
- Project Management and Accounting
- Statutory Localization including Philippines' Bureau of Internal Revenue Compliance
- Management Reporting and Business Intelligence
Solution Benefits
The deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain has led to several benefits for Herma Group including the fact that the move to cloud enabled scalability, improved security, and reliability.
The business was able to standardize business processes and increase the level of standardization across the different businesses ensuring the Herma Group follows a common business process for the corporate processes. Workflows and automation of purchasing policies have improved controls and enforced compliance versus depending on manual oversight. Financial reports configured in D365 have automated generation of reports that previously took manual work and processes to get to.
Local tax and regulatory compliance greatly improved at Herma due to the localization deployed and the automated generation of statutory reports.
“Microsoft is the market leader in enterprise application software, and we are delighted to have the capabilities that the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP suite of business application provides to support the needs of our operations.” says Irish V. Legaspi, Chief Operating Officer of Herma Corporation. “Unify Dots’ expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and process improvement coupled with our great partnership and collaboration resulted in Going Live on time and on budget.”
As of the time of this release, four business units of Herma Group are live on the cloud platform and the remaining business units are expected to go live by June 2022.
About Unify Dots:
Unify Dots is a Global business solutions System Integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Chatbots, Loyalty, HR, Field Service and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. Unify Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. Unify Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist
About The Herma Group
Established in 1985, the Herma Group was borne out of the synergy of diverse business interests in the field of marine services, petroleum supply chain, ship building and ship repair, marine infrastructure, environmental management services and corporate services. Committed to be a shining enterprise in all its business ventures, the Herma Group is distinguished for its out-of-the-box thinking by always redefining possibilities.
For more information:
Email us at info@unifydots.com
Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458
USA: +1 206 452-7498
Singapore: +65 3165-0911
Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121
Australia: +61 2 9053 4872
New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
info@unifydots.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn