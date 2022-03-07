Demographic statistics for the 4th quarter of 2021

MACAU, March 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population at end-December 2021 was 683,200, representing a quarter-to-quarter increase of 900 and a year-on-year growth of 100; female population accounted for 53.0% of the total. The proportion of elderly population (aged 65 and above) grew by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year to 12.2%, whereas that of adult population (aged 15-64) dropped by 0.9 percentage points to 73.3%. The population of Macao continued to age, with the ageing ratio rising to 83.7%.

Local population, excluding non-resident workers and non-local students living in Macao, increased by 1.1% year-on-year to 570,100, and 53.1% of them were females. The elderly population (aged 65 and above) and the youth population (aged 0-14) took up 14.6% and 17.4% of the total respectively. The elderly dependency ratio for the local population was 21.5%, indicating that about 5 adults supported 1 elderly person.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, number of live births rose by 30 quarter-to-quarter to 1,292, and mortality increased by 51 to 608. For the whole year of 2021, a total of 5,026 live births were delivered, down by 519 year-on-year; the birth rate was 7.4‰, the lowest level ever recorded since 2005. The sex ratio of newborns was 113.0, corresponding to 113 male babies per 100 female babies. Meanwhile, mortality went up by 90 year-on-year to 2,320 in 2021, with 56.3% being males; the mortality rate was 3.4‰, up by 0.1 per mille point. Mortality from Malignant neoplasms (873) accounted for the largest proportion of the total deaths, at 37.6%; this was followed by Hypertension (253) and Pneumonia (252), with each making up 10.9% of the total.

There were 171,098 non-resident workers at end-2021, a decrease of 6,565 year-on-year; those engaged in Domestic work went down by 3,372 to 26,033 while those engaged in the Construction sector increased by 3,378 to 30,362. In 2021, number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit reduced by 346 year-on-year to 2,627, with those coming from Guangdong Province falling by 405 to 1,705; females comprised 65.9% of the total. Meanwhile, number of individuals newly granted right of abode decreased by 262 year-on-year to 468 in 2021.

A total of 3,277 cases of marriage registration were recorded in 2021, up by 19.0% year-on-year. Median age at first marriage was 30.4 for the bridegrooms and 28.6 for the brides, both up by 0.4 year. Number of divorce cases decreased by 4 year-on-year to 1,315.

At end-2021, number of households totalled 202,700, up by 3,000 year-on-year.