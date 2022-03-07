Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,527 in the last 365 days.

Children’s playground in Guia Hill recreation square reopens

MACAU, March 7 - To provide a more comfortable and safe leisure venue for public use, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has improved the children’s playground in the recreation square in Guia Hill Municipal Park. Many types of novel play facilities have been introduced. The relevant works have been completed and the playground reopened on March 5 (Saturday).

The facilities in the recreation square in Guia Hill Municipal Park have been in use for many years and have displayed signs of wear and tear, so IAM commenced overall improvement works of the recreation square last year. Some of the improved facilities have already been opened for public use previously. The improvement works of the children’s playground have also been completed recently, which include the replacement of children’s play facilities and the installation of many play facilities of various types that are mainly for climbing and are suitable for children aged between 5 and 12, so as to meet the needs of children of different ages. Furthermore, the improvement works also include refurbishment and addition of shade facilities in the venue, switching to an energy-saving illumination system and installation of water dispensers, etc. Meanwhile, improvement of the landscaping in the surrounding areas has also been carried out, including the planting of many flowering plants, such as Argyranthemum frutescens, Kalanchoe blossfeldiana, Zephyranthes candida, etc.

The mentioned children’s playground reopened on March 5. As some of the children’s play facilities are moderately challenging, IAM reminds parents to offer safety guidance, pay attention to on-site notices, follow the applicable age and safety guidelines during use, and cherish the facilities when they bring their children to use the facilities. IAM will continue to carry out improvement works of different park facilities according to the actual situation and increase leisure and children’s play space for the public.

You just read:

Children’s playground in Guia Hill recreation square reopens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.