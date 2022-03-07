Children’s playground in Guia Hill recreation square reopens

MACAU, March 7 - To provide a more comfortable and safe leisure venue for public use, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has improved the children’s playground in the recreation square in Guia Hill Municipal Park. Many types of novel play facilities have been introduced. The relevant works have been completed and the playground reopened on March 5 (Saturday).

The facilities in the recreation square in Guia Hill Municipal Park have been in use for many years and have displayed signs of wear and tear, so IAM commenced overall improvement works of the recreation square last year. Some of the improved facilities have already been opened for public use previously. The improvement works of the children’s playground have also been completed recently, which include the replacement of children’s play facilities and the installation of many play facilities of various types that are mainly for climbing and are suitable for children aged between 5 and 12, so as to meet the needs of children of different ages. Furthermore, the improvement works also include refurbishment and addition of shade facilities in the venue, switching to an energy-saving illumination system and installation of water dispensers, etc. Meanwhile, improvement of the landscaping in the surrounding areas has also been carried out, including the planting of many flowering plants, such as Argyranthemum frutescens, Kalanchoe blossfeldiana, Zephyranthes candida, etc.

The mentioned children’s playground reopened on March 5. As some of the children’s play facilities are moderately challenging, IAM reminds parents to offer safety guidance, pay attention to on-site notices, follow the applicable age and safety guidelines during use, and cherish the facilities when they bring their children to use the facilities. IAM will continue to carry out improvement works of different park facilities according to the actual situation and increase leisure and children’s play space for the public.