Councilmember Katz Invites Residents to an Online Community Conversation on March 11 at 12:30 p.m. with Owner of Open Hand Pasta and Provisions in Gaithersburg

MARYLAND, July 3 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 7, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 7, 2022—Councilmember Sidney Katz will host another installment of “Sidney’s Community Conversations” on Friday, March 11 at 12:30 p.m. and invites all residents to join him for an engaging conversation about a local business. The event will take place on the online video communications platform Zoom. 

“Sidney’s Community Conversations” is a monthly series of online events where Councilmember Katz invites community businesses to join him for a fun and casual conversation. During this episode, Councilmember Katz will be joined by John Wood, Owner of Open Hand Pasta and Provisions located in Gaithersburg.  

Open Hand provides weekly gourmet meal delivery to the DC metro area. The owner’s passion for humble, authentic food developed from a childhood spent moving around Africa and Central America. Chef Wood has spent the past 20 years working with top chefs such as Bob Kinkead and Ashok Bajaj. All of Open Hand’s offerings are made with hand-selected, fresh ingredients picked at the peak of their flavor. The company’s meal kits are delicious and comprised of seasonal dishes that taste as good as they are healthy. Open Hand offers a variety of fresh gourmet kinds of pasta and sauces as well as locally sourced staples like butter, eggs, coffee, granola, and even dog treats.   

“Open Hand is a good example of a small business making great strides in Montgomery County,” said Councilmember Sidney Katz. “Also, I am especially proud that Open Hand decided to locate in Gaithersburg, MD, which is in District 3.” 

Those wishing to join can register at the following Zoom link. 

# # #

Release ID: 22-098 Media Contact: Lisa Mandel-Trupp, 240-777-7812 , Laurie Edberg 240-777-7845 Categories: Sidney Katz

