Award-winning film Arapaho Truths airs on Wyoming PBS beginning March 14, 2022

Award-winning St. Stephens Indian School film, Arapaho Truths, produced with Boston-based Moonstar Productions airs on Wyoming PBS beginning March 14 at 9 pm
Boston-based Moonstar Productions is set to air on Wyoming PBS beginning March 14, 2022 at 9 pm.
"We are honored to have our film selected for broadcast by Wyoming PBS." George Giglio, the film's director, said, "so many people have worked so hard to make this film happen; everyone involved should be very proud!"
Arapaho Truths has been featured in 25 film festivals across the United States, Europe, and Asia, from Hollywood, California, to Haverhill, Massachusetts, in India, Istanbul, Turkey, and London, England.
The Northern Arapaho People of the Wind River Indian Reservation
of Wyoming are Storytellers. The film has won 8 awards, including Best Documentary, Best Short Documentary, The Most Inspirational Film Award, and The Grand Prize at the Kid's Video Connection Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. Arapaho Truths showcases four traditional Arapaho stories. Each story is told by an elder tribe member, William C' Hair, Wayne C' Hair, or Eugene Ridgely, Jr. The students of St. Stephens uniquely illustrated the stories using clay animation, drawings, paintings, shadow puppets, and performance.
Between the stories are short anecdotes and insights about native storytelling, told by various tribal elders, mentors, school officials, and students; including Merle Haas, Frank No Runner, James Stewart, Mike Redman, Michael Eugene Ridge Bear, Ryan Tyler, Ruth Goggles, Janice Goggles, and Rupert "Ducky" Goggles, among others. In addition, the film features the Students of St. Stephens, including Hista Soldier Wolf, Darryl Dodge, Danielle Bass, Timberly Blackburn, and Precious Gould.
Sergio Maldonado narrates the film, which contains traditional music by Michael Eugene Ridge Bear and Mike Redman, and an inspirational score by Tim Janis. The Executive Producer is Dara Weller, to whom the film is dedicated. George Giglio directed it; Dr. William Diehl is the Educational Consultant; Tyrel Teran is the Technical Consultant, the Director of Photography is Joe Collins, and the Producer is Maureen Matson.
The dates and times for broadcast are:
Wyoming PBS Main Channel
Monday, March 14 at 9 PM MT
Tuesday, March 15 at 3 AM MT
Friday, March 25 at 9 PM MT
Saturday, March 26 at 2 AM MT
Wyoming PBS Encore Channel
Wednesday, March 16 at 9 PM MT
Monday, March 28 at 8 PM MT
Arapaho Truths Documentary Trailer