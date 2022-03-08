Legislature Approves Development Authority for Interbay National Guard Site

OLYMPIA, WA, March 7, 2022 — Today, the Washington Legislature gave final approval to House Bill 1173, introduced by State Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle), to create a state lands development authority to oversee and manage the redevelopment of the 25-acre Ballard-Interbay armory site when the National Guard relocates.

“When the National Guard vacates its property in Interbay, our community should be ready to reimagine a new future for it,” said Berry. “By establishing this development authority, we will be ready to put shovels in the ground to redevelop the property in a way that maximizes the public’s benefit.”

The Ballard-Interbay State Lands Development Authority will be comprised of a wide diversity of members representing workforce development, affordable housing, and local city and county governments.

House Bill 1173 was given final approval by the Washington House of Representatives with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 85-13. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.

