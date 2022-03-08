Submit Release
PHARMA WAY NORTH AMERICA GAINS MOMENTUM. U.S. DOT SHOT SALES AND ACTIVITIES ACCELERATE

DOT SHOT, The Turmeric Wellness Drink of Pickleball

DOT SHOT, The Ultimate Turmeric Wellness Drink, increases in consumer awareness and popularity

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma Way´s wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Pharma Way North America LLC, is gaining momentum with new wins coming on weekly as its DOT SHOT turmeric wellness drink strengthens in consumer awareness and trials.

Recent successes include doubling of DOT SHOT sales in February over January on Amazon, new resellers coming onboard in Florida and Georgia, partnerships with U.S. pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport with the U.S. Open coming up in April, successful collaborations with Florida communities in reaching new consumers as well as with local retailers, brand ambassador Golf Clubs, Pickleball arenas and players. In addition, negotiations are underway with major U.S. retailers with the objective of getting DOT SHOT on the shelves of drug stores by the summer.

“We are pleased to see that the investments we made during the last 6 months are now showing results. Based on the positive sales trend coupled with the encouraging consumer feedback we are receiving and the huge number of upcoming activities, we are confident that our goal of building a leading wellness drink brand in America will be achieved says Morgan Cederblom, President, Pharma Way North America LLC”

