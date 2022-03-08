King Ursa Appoints Cheryl Gosling as President of Agency
Gosling takes the helm at King Ursa following a series of additional leadership appointments designed to bolster the agency's technical and creative chops.
In my twenty years in the industry, King Ursa is the most disruptive yet integrated agency I've been a part of.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King Ursa is hitting its stride. One of Toronto's fastest-growing independent agencies that offers a dynamic set of services, including strategy, creative, media buying, analytics, CRM and technology, is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Cheryl Gosling to the role of President.
— Cheryl Gosling, President of King Ursa
Having joined King Ursa in late 2020 as VP, Managing Director, Gosling has been instrumental in a series of new business wins, expanding the company's blue-chip roster while attracting a diverse range of talent to bolster their fully integrated offering.
Prior to joining the shop, Gosling led some of the nation's top accounts, including BMW, Little Caesars, Best Buy, and Yum! Brands while at several multinational agencies in the past.
“In my twenty years in the industry, King Ursa is the most disruptive yet integrated agency I've been a part of. The team truly delivers stand-out work for clients and does so through the media, creative, analytics and tech teams working in lockstep. We don’t just say it, we consistently deliver on it.” said Cheryl Gosling, President of King Ursa. “I'm thrilled to lead our exceptional team to new heights through this next exciting phase of growth.”
With four new client wins under her belt, including Qtrade, Van Der Hout Jewelry, The Beer Store, and Jobber, agency founder Paulo Salomao, who started King Ursa in 2014 and has grown it to over 50 employees, will now step aside to focus on business strategy and innovation while handing the day-to-day reins over to Gosling.
“Cheryl has made a huge impact on the agency since joining in 2020. She has contributed to the agency with both a growth and people-centric mindset that has not only allowed us to deliver better, more integrated work but also helped cement our culture in truly unprecedented times,” said Paulo Salomao, Founder of King Ursa. “Her promotion to president was unquestionable, and I’m confident in the impact her vision and leadership will have on our future.”
Gosling takes the helm following a series of recent leadership appointments announced throughout 2021. Including creative duo Grant Cleland and Sean Atkinson, joining as VP, Executive Creative Directors; Dylan Dempsey joining as Vice President of Technology; and Joanna McFarlane moving into the role of Executive Vice President of Media and Analytics. With this new leadership team in place, King Ursa’s creative, media, analytics and technical teams will work hand-in-hand to offer an even more seamless process and impact for their growing client roster.
About King Ursa
King Ursa is a full-service agency trailblazing its own path in the advertising industry. With strategy at the core, their approach is fast-moving and adaptable, because as the industry evolves, you have to evolve with it or die.
The independent agency says it's on a mission to solve real business problems in real-time, by rooting decisions in data and executing through insight-driven conceptual thinking. To learn more about King Ursa, visit https://kingursa.com
