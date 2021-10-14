King Ursa Hires VP of Technology to Lead Agency Data Offerings
Dylan Dempsey joins King Ursa leadership team to support lifeblood of business, data
Dylan rounds out our leadership team and our ability to provide clients with a full-service offering”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto-based King Ursa, a full-service agency that offers a dynamic set of services, including strategy, analytics, media buying, and creative, is pleased to announce the hiring of long-standing technologist expert Dylan Dempsey, as VP of Technology. Dylan will oversee King Ursa’s technical strategic direction, in addition to offering marketing technology acumen to King Ursa clients, which include Qtrade, James Ready Beer, Twisted Tea, JOBBER, Timberland, Voxtur, and Maple Lodge Farms, among others. Dylan’s technical expertise rounds out the King Ursa leadership team, playing into the agency's tagline Strategically grounded. Creatively unleashed™.
Dylan has practiced at the intersection of marketing and engineering for over ten years, holding leadership positions at agencies across Canada and the US. Specifically, Dylan has supported the data and technology strategy and worked through significant platform transitions for Volkswagen, Samsung, McDonald's, Wendy's, General Motors, Nissan, Kraft, Reckitt Benckiser, GSK, Sanofi, Canopy Growth, and Bayer.
"What stood out to me about King Ursa is the caliber of talent I'll be getting to work with, as well as the nimbleness in which the agency is able to move for their clients,” said Dylan Dempsey, VP of Technology, King Ursa. "Tech and data have become the foundational layer for executing on great strategy and creative, and clients are looking for strong partners to help them navigate these complex technical Martech systems. As 3rd party tracking cookies become a thing of the past, clients must now rely completely on their first-party data across their media, digital, social, and CRM initiatives. Having this all managed within the same agency and vision has become invaluable."
King Ursa’s lifeblood is the data and insight that influence both media and creative execution. In the same way, media buying needs math, data needs technology, and Dylan’s experience building mid to enterprise Martech configurations in Salesforce and Adobe to deliver best-in-class media outputs brings that expertise to the King Ursa team. Since its inception, King Ursa has been on a mission to improve the way agencies work with the goal of better serving clients. With technical talent, like Dylan, work that was once the responsibility of consultants is shifting to advertising agencies as they are able to provide technical and creative recommendations and execute them.
“Dylan rounds out our leadership team and our ability to provide clients with a full-service offering,” said Joanna McFarlane, Associate Partner, VP, Media and Analytics, King Ursa. “He will play a key role in building high-functioning teams focused on using technology to deliver client and consumer success. He is highly entrepreneurial and embodies our commitment to challenge the status quo and help our clients along an increasingly complex consumer ecosystem.”
King Ursa’s growth and commitment to data and creative can be seen through the agency’s two latest creative hires, Grant Cleland and Sean Atkinson, Executive Creative Directors, who joined to spearhead all agency creative initiatives moving forward.
###
About King Ursa
King Ursa is a full-service agency trailblazing its own path in the advertising industry, with a strategy-first approach that's fast-moving and adaptable, because as the industry evolves, you have to evolve with it or die.
The agency is on a mission to solve real business problems in real-time, by rooting decisions in data and executing through insight-driven conceptual thinking. This strategy is core to their identity, which has led them to trademark their long-standing ethos, ‘Strategically grounded. Creatively unleashed.™’ To learn more about King Ursa, visit https://kingursa.com/
