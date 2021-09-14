King Ursa Announces New Creative Leadership
King Ursa Appoints Grant Cleland and Sean Atkinson as Executive Creative DirectorsTORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Toronto's fastest-rising shops, King Ursa, a full-service agency that offers a dynamic set of services, including analytics, strategy, creative, and media buying is pleased to announce the hiring of highly sought-after duo Grant Cleland and Sean Atkinson as Executive Creative Directors. As a one-two punch, Sean and Grant will oversee the creative department, along with aiding and abetting the design and content wings of King Ursa, whose client roster includes Qtrade, James Ready Beer, Twisted Tea, JOBBER, Timberland, Voxtur, and Maple Lodge Farms, among others. The duo will also take the helm on all agency creative initiatives moving forward.
Grant brings over 15 years of experience working for some of the most respected creative departments in Canada and the US, including Bruce Mau Design, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Leo Burnett, HUGE, and Cossette where his thinking has been used to bring to life everything from an NFL stadium, to apps, to fully integrated campaigns for clients ranging from The Toronto Maple Leafs, The New York Giants, ParticipACTION, Corona, Audi, Amazon, and Bell.
“King Ursa is one of those rare opportunities where you get to help create something new – a truly integrated agency that empowers creativity throughout the entire process,” said Grant. “I couldn’t imagine working in any other industry, and to be able to do it here with this group of people is very exciting.”
As for Sean, he’s been on the creative side of the business for nearly two decades, writing for agencies across North America, from BBDO, to Cossette, and Zulu Alpha Kilo where the duo first met as creative adversaries. In his time, he's written campaigns for Habitat for Humanity, Interac Debit, FedEx, Audi, The Toronto Jewish Film Festival, and the Toronto Maple Leafs to name a few of his favourites.
“You can do great work just about anywhere, so for us, culture is everything and that's the main reason we’re excited to be here,” said Sean. “We have the opportunity to build the department from the floor up, and to help contribute to King Ursa's mentality, which we find fun and interesting.”
Commenting on their hiring, Paulo Salomao, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, said: “We needed a very unique pair that could drive creative thinking that provides real change for not only our clients but also our business as a whole. Sean and Grant fit the bill perfectly. They've been on our radar for years, and we're thrilled to finally work with them to help us get to the next level. They embrace our consolidated and collaborative agency approach, and are going to be key players in creating synergy and unity with our media, strategy, and analytics departments.”
And it didn't take long, as the duo were instrumental in King Ursa’s recent Agency off Record win of the Qtrade business. As AOR, King Ursa now manages both media and creative execution, allowing data and insight to influence both areas of the brand.
About King Ursa
King Ursa is a full-service agency trailblazing its own path in the advertising industry, with a strategy-first approach that's fast-moving and adaptable, because as the industry evolves, you have to evolve with it or die.
The agency is on a mission to solve real business problems in real-time, by rooting decisions in data and executing through insight-driven conceptual thinking. This strategy is core to their identity, which has led them to trademark their long-standing ethos, ‘Strategically grounded. Creatively unleashed.™’ To learn more about King Ursa, visit https://kingursa.com/
