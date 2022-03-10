A New Team Electrifies the Grid for 2022

Ellis with ERA at Circuit Zolder getting some test laps in. The Ellysium Racing livery for the 2022 ERA Championship Ellysium Racing 2022

One American family is betting it all on electric motorsport in the world's first electric junior formula series.

We will empower a new generation of drivers to prioritize electric motorsport as an exciting pathway to top level series.” — Michele Spiezia, Team Principal

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two seasons in competitive electric karting in Europe, Ellis Spiezia & his family will up the ante in 2022, forming a two-car team for the ERA Championship series. The first of its kind in the world, ERA is an electric junior formula series that will run as support to FIA ETCR in five race weekends across Europe from May to July.

The 16 year old American better known as the ‘Electric Renegade’ entered the competitive karting world in 2020, paving his own path from untraditional beginnings, focusing solely on the world of electric motorsport. Leaving home, school and life behind in the middle of the pandemic, the Spiezias came to Germany to compete in the DEKM, returning in 2021 to compete in four competitive karting series, all electric. Ellis wants to show the racing world that a career entirely in electric motorsport is not only possible, but provides key advantages to young drivers.

‘In electric motorsport, the performance is undeniable, and the parity of the materials makes it truly about the driver. I know exactly where I stand on the grid,’ says Ellis. ‘I believe electric racing will open new pathways for drivers to have access to seats, focus on developing their skills and have much more visibility within the crowded space of junior series.’

But driving these incredibly powerful and equal machines isn’t the whole picture. Just two seasons into his nascent career, the teenager is already creating partnerships in sustainability, STEAM education, crypto and the metaverse.

‘Racing is an amazing sport, but being a driver goes beyond race weekends. Building community and bringing in new fans is going to be key to the future of the sport. As Gen Zer, I know that gaming, the metaverse, crypto and sustainability are the things my community is passionate about and are going to expect when engaging with race teams.’

Michele Spiezia, Ellis’s mom and manager, will act as Team Principal in this first season, and dad Francesco manages the media and digital side. Ellysium Racing will have a small but powerful roster of drivers across indoor karting, sim racing and professional electric karting as well as their two seats in the inaugural ERA season, with the singular goal of creating a viable pathway for young drivers, especially those without a family pedigree in motorsport.

‘Our biggest asset in approaching this new opportunity with a fresh perspective is that we’re not a legacy motorsport family,’ says Michele of her family-run team devoted to electric racing. `We will empower a new generation of drivers to prioritize electric motorsport as an exciting pathway to top level series.’

About Ellis Spiezia

There’s more than one route to the finish line…

Ellis Spiezia is a 16 year old American electric racing driver. Coming of age on and off the track, and in the wake of a global pandemic, Ellis and his filmmaking family embarked on a unique journey in 2020, leaving their home in Hoboken, New Jersey and hitting the road to kickstart his competitive career. Electric motorsport became the unique and accessible entry point into the sport given the parity of the materials, the cost, and his family’s lack of experience in racing. The performance spoke for itself.

In 2021, Ellis became Vice Champion of both the Rotax Project E20 Euro Trophy and Spanish eKarting Championships, and finished 5th overall in the DEKM in 2021. He is an advisor for Kinetik Automotive and EcoAthlete Champion.

As he moves into 2022, Ellis looks forward to more ‘firsts,’ taking the next step in his career to participate in the inaugural season of ERA Championship’s junior electric formula series. Focused on sustainability, alternative education and the future of racing, Ellis’s passion for this new era in motorsport has empowered him to become an advocate, an expert and a proven threat on and off the track.

