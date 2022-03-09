Cantor’s Driving School Expands Operations in South Florida

Cantor's Driving School FL driver training car Instructor Dual Brake and Gas Pedals in Cantor's Driving School FL Driver Training Car AAA Approved Driving School logo

Cantor’s Driving School announces expanded operations in South Florida, adding more driving instructors and training cars for driving lessons and road tests.

ATLANTIS, FL, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it has again expanded its operations in south Florida. Three new driving instructors have been added, along with two additional driver training cars for driving lessons and road tests. All new training vehicles are equipped with an instructor brake pedal and gas pedal, making Cantor’s Driving School the only driving school in south Florida to have both; most driver training cars only have the extra brake pedal.

Also, Cantor's Driving School is authorized as a third party driver's license tester by the Florida DHSMV (Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles). Road tests can be given at three locations:

- Atlantis, FL in Palm Beach County

- Deerfield Beach, FL in Broward County

- Jupiter FL in North Palm Beach County, also serving Martin County and St. Lucie County

“More driving students continue to use Cantor’s Driving School, so we had to add more cars and instructors to meet the growing demand for high quality driving school services,” said Cantor’s Driving School owner Frank Cantor.

All driving instructors at Cantor’s Driving School are off-duty or former police officers or first responders, another strong attraction for student drivers seeking the best instruction. Lessons are competitively priced and students can save money by purchasing a package of driving lessons that includes the driver's road test.

Cantor’s Driving School covers all of Broward County, Palm Beach County, Martin County and St. Lucie County. More details about the service area can be found at: https://www.cantorsdrivingschoolfl.com/cantors-service-area/.

About Cantor’s Driving School

Cantor’s Driving School is the largest family-owned, non-franchise driving school in the United States, with driving schools in Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, California, and Missouri. Further, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation, started in Pennsylvania in 1976. Cantor’s Driving School is a Florida state-registered driving school (license #4032) and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA). Cantor’s Driving School is a AAA-Approved Driving School in Florida.

Cantor's Driving School offers private, one-on-one, on-the-road driving lessons 7 days a week, day and evening hours, with door-to-door service, with money-saving packages of driving lessons. It also offers a convenient Florida state-approved driver's education online courses, including the Florida First Time Driver mandatory course, the Official Florida DHSMV Online Learner’s Permit Test, along with 2 online traffic school courses.

Contact Cantor’s Driving School

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, online driver’s courses or other services, please call 954-740-1103 or visit the Cantor’s Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolFL.com.



Media Contact:

Frank Cantor

Owner, Cantor’s Driving School

3222 Lantana Rd

Atlantis, FL 33462

Phone: 954-740-1103

Email: cantorsdrivingfl@gmail.com

Web: https://www.cantorsdrivingschoolfl.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CantorsDrivingSchool

