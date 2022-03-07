Saskatchewan Launches New Pathway Under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program

CANADA, March 7 - Released on March 7, 2022

New Immigration Stream to Target Highly Skilled Tech Talent

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced the new Tech Talent Pathway under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) to attract highly skilled technology professionals into the province.

The Tech Talent Pathway will support Saskatchewan's thriving tech sector by easing critical labour shortages. The SINP is known around the world and is the leading immigration program for those relocating to Saskatchewan. Employers in Saskatchewan's technology and innovation sectors will be able to attract more highly skilled talent to support expansion of this sector and increase Saskatchewan's global competitiveness.

"As Saskatchewan emerges from the impacts of the global pandemic, our technology sector will be an important driver of economic growth," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The new Tech Talent Pathway provides our Saskatchewan employers with a dedicated stream for the attraction of highly skilled talent into our thriving technology sector."

This new stream will facilitate and expedite the permanent immigration of tech workers already working in Saskatchewan, as well as those who have been recruited outside Canada.

"The economy of Saskatchewan relies on our ability to attract and retain highly skilled immigrants who form critical anchors of specialized skills in our communities and workforce," SaskTech President Dr. Aaron Genest said. "The Tech Talent Pathway offers a competitive advantage to Saskatchewan industries and is unique in Canada. It streamlines the immigration process and acknowledges that we want our immigrants to stay right here in our province to join us in creating innovative solutions for Saskatchewan to export to the world."

To be eligible, applicants to the Tech Talent Pathway must have:

An employer specific SINP Job Approval Letter for an eligible technology sector occupation;

a minimum official language level of Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 5 if the applicant is not working in Saskatchewan when they apply or CLB level 7 if applying for Express Entry;

at least one-year of work experience in that occupation in the past five years; or six months working in Saskatchewan;

post-secondary education; and

be eligible for Saskatchewan professional licensing (applicable to eligible computer, software, electrical and electronics engineers).

The Tech Talent Pathway is scheduled to launch March 7, 2022. To learn more about the new stream, please visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/tech-applicants.

For more information on the initiative and eligibility criteria, contact the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training's Immigration Services at 1-833-613-0485 or immigration@gov.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Robin Speer Immigration and Career Training Regina Phone: 306-519-5006 Email: robin.speer@gov.sk.ca