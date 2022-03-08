DED releases Request for Information to assess needs for ARPA-funded projects statewide

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) introduced a Request for Information (RFI) that will assess the need for potential projects utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The RFI is a brief, online form that will assist DED in crafting grant guidelines, help determine funding allocations, and support Missouri’s efforts to efficiently deploy ARPA funding. DED encourages all interested entities to complete the RFI by Friday, March 18.

Full details are provided in the RFI form, including descriptions of prospective grant programs, such as Community Revitalization, Cell Towers, Local Tourism, Digital Literacy, Industrial Site Development, and Workforce Development programs. Form completion likely requires no more than 15 minutes, while a separate form should be submitted for each project type.

DED plans to allocate ARPA funds for several grant programs supporting a wide range of priority areas, including businesses, nonprofits, community development, broadband, and more. Citizen feedback is critical to ensuring programs have the highest impact possible for Missourians. Entities eligible to complete the RFI include businesses, nonprofits, local governments, cellular carriers, libraries, education institutions, and more.

For more on DED initiatives involving ARPA funding, visit ded.mo.gov/arpa.

