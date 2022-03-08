Troop F Weekly Report 02-28 to 03-06-22

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Tr. Desrosier leaned that the operator’s driver’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 3/03/2021
Town: linneus
Trooper: Tr. Rider / Tr. Castonguay
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay received information from Det. Bell of a wanted subject that had an active warrant for man slaughter with a $15,000 dollar bail in the town of Linneus. Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay located the subject and placed her under arrest. Tr. Rider with the assistance of Troop E transported the woman to Penobscot County Jail without incident.
Incident Type: warrant
Date: 3/04/2022
Town: big machias lake
Trooper: sgt. haines
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines and Tr. Mahon arrested a 60-year-old Hancock County man on several warrants after receiving information he was hiding at a camp in the North Maine Woods. On 3-3-22 the Maine Warden Service had received a tip that the man was staying at a family member’s cabin that was 20 miles in from Ashland on the Reality Road. The suspect had extensive criminal history and the warrants dated back to 2010. On 3-4-22 the Maine Warden Service referred the information to MSP after the owner of the camp called to report the man did not have permission to be at his camp and wanted him removed. The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Hancock County Jail.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.