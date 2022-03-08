Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,433 in the last 365 days.

Troop F Weekly Report 02-28 to 03-06-22

Incident Type:         OAS

Date:                          3/03/2021

Town:                        van buren

Trooper:                   Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.  Tr. Desrosier leaned that the operator’s driver’s license was currently under suspension.  Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension. 

 

Incident Type:         WARRANT

Date:                          3/03/2021

Town:                        linneus

Trooper:                   Tr. Rider / Tr. Castonguay

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay received information from Det. Bell of a wanted subject that had an active warrant for man slaughter with a $15,000 dollar bail in the town of Linneus.  Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay located the subject and placed her under arrest.  Tr. Rider with the assistance of Troop E transported the woman to Penobscot County Jail without incident. 

 

Incident Type:         warrant

Date:                          3/04/2022

Town:                        big machias lake

Trooper:                   sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis:       Sgt. Haines and Tr. Mahon arrested a 60-year-old Hancock County man on several warrants after receiving information he was hiding at a camp in the North Maine Woods.  On 3-3-22 the Maine Warden Service had received a tip that the man was staying at a family member’s cabin that was 20 miles in from Ashland on the Reality Road.  The suspect had extensive criminal history and the warrants dated back to 2010.  On 3-4-22 the Maine Warden Service referred the information to MSP after the owner of the camp called to report the man did not have permission to be at his camp and wanted him removed.  The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Hancock County Jail. 

You just read:

Troop F Weekly Report 02-28 to 03-06-22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.