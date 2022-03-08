Troop F Weekly Report 02-28 to 03-06-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/03/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Tr. Desrosier leaned that the operator’s driver’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 3/03/2021

Town: linneus

Trooper: Tr. Rider / Tr. Castonguay

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay received information from Det. Bell of a wanted subject that had an active warrant for man slaughter with a $15,000 dollar bail in the town of Linneus. Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay located the subject and placed her under arrest. Tr. Rider with the assistance of Troop E transported the woman to Penobscot County Jail without incident.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 3/04/2022

Town: big machias lake

Trooper: sgt. haines