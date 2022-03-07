Submit Release
Silver Alert - Nancy Prentice- Pima County SO

A Silver Alert has been issued for Pima County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Pima County Sheriff's office is looking for Nancy Louise Prentice, a 70 year old, female, with grey hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" tall, and she weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, and purple leggings. She left the area, of the eleven thousand blocks of, North Camino Central, driving a Blue, 2017, Subaru, Forester, with an Arizona license plate AHJ7500. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 911.

