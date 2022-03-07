FDLE arrests Pensacola bank employees for fraud, identity theft

Submit Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Tiwuan Williams, 26, and Stephon Pugh-Davis, 27, both of Pensacola, for scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy to commit a felony.   The investigation began in June 2021 when a local financial institution reported suspected internal fraud being committed by employees Williams and Pugh-Davis.   Agents discovered that Williams recruited other employees, including Pugh-Davis, to provide him with customer account details in order to facilitate fraudulent transfers into money mule accounts. The investigation showed that Williams attempted to facilitate the transfer of more than $165,000 through more than 30 victim accounts, while Pugh-Davis assisted with more than 20 of the fraudulent transfers.   Williams was arrested on March 4, while Pugh-Davis was arrested this morning. Each was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $300,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

