Coca-Cola invented on this date - March 29

People and Places in the History of Coca-Cola

bottling was a dumb idea” — a summer travel guide

UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coca-Cola was invented March 29, 1886 in Atlanta, but it took another nine years before it was first bottled in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

A recently published book "The Coca-Cola Trail" explains why that idea to bottle was an important first step in creating what would become

the world's best known product. The book also reveals why the owner of Coca-Cola originally thought bottling was "a dumb idea", and how

he eventually agreed to sell the exclusive U.S. bottling rights for just one dollar.

What happened because of that sale is explained on "The Coca-Cola Trail" which features people and places in the history of Coca-Cola. The book

might also serve as a summer travel guide as the reader learns of interesting places to visit and the unique Coca-Cola history at each site.

Self published by journalist Larry Jorgensen the book contains 30 chapters and over 200 pages which include historic photos and exclusive

interviews. It has received favorable reviews from readers interested in the history of American businesses, as well as fans of Coca-Cola

memorabilia. The positive reader response has resulted in the recent publishing of a sequel "Return To the Coca-Cola Trail".

Both books are available at https://the cocacolatrail.com

The author can be contacted at: glmanagement40@gmail.com