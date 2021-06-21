COCA-COLA HISTORY TO BE SOLD

People and Places in the History of Coca-Cola

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coca-Cola history will be on sale when Coca-Cola collectors from throughout the United States gather in Baton Rouge for their annual convention July 13-17.

Coca-Cola is the most collected brand name in the world and hundreds of collectors will be selling, as well as seeking, a wide variety of items which

feature the familiar Coca-Cola spencerian script logo. Included will be large pieces of memorabilia such as old signs and vending machines, to smaller

items such as rare Coca-Cola bottles, collectible serving trays, old advertising, promotional products and hundreds of other items which have been

created for more than a century by the Coca-Cola company.

However you won't have to be a collector to obtain your own piece of Coca-Cola history for display or to place in a game room or man cave. The public

is invited to attend the show and sale to be held July 17 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Of special interest will be a recently released book which reveals some fascinating history of Coca-Cola people and places. Written and published by

Louisiana author Larry Jorgensen, "The Coca-Cola Trail" includes historic photos and provides information about interesting Coca-Cola places to visit.

The author will be at the show to answer questions and sign copies of his book.

There is no admission fee for the event which will be open from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

For additional information about the book: https://thecocacolatrail.com