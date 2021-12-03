Explore The Coca-Cola Trail for the Holidays

People and Places in the History of Coca-Cola

A history book and travel guide all rolled into one that will transport you back to another time and recall happy memories.” — Randy Mayor, 4th generation Coca-Cola bottler.

UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore "The Coca-Cola Trail" for a fascinating holiday adventure, without needing to leave home to enjoy the trip.

The Coca-Cola Trail is revealed in a recently published book about the places and the people in the history of Coca-Cola.

The trail leads one on a journey to interesting locations where one learn how each was important in creating the world's best known product.

The trail visits communities where historic events took place, such as the Mississippi town where Coca-Cola was first bottled, or the city in Indiana where the iconic Coca-Cola bottle was invented.

Included on the trail are former Coca-Cola buildings now brought back to life as entertainment centers, specialty shopping sites or local museums.

Enjoy these special memories during the Christmas season, or plan a future road trip to include stops along the Coca-Cola trail.

This one-of-a-kind publication provides over 200 pages with historic photos and stories. The book is available now at https://thecocacolatrail.com or one can contact the author, Larry Jorgensen at glmanagement40@gmail.com